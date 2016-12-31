WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Police Search for Missing 86-Year-Old Ellicott City Man

December 31, 2016 12:38 PM
Filed Under: Howard County Police, Missing person

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Howard County Police need help finding 86-year-old Robert Louis Hirsch of Ellicott City.

Police say Hirsh left his residence in the 10000 block of Fox Den Way and was last seen in the parking lot of Ourisman Chrysler Dodge Dealership located at 12430 Auto drive in Clarksville around 2 p.m. on December 16.

He was likely driving a gray 1991 Lexus LS400 with Maryland license plates that read “9MD8165”

Hirsch is described as a white male, 5-feet 6-inches tall, 165 pounds, white hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored red plaid shirt, sweat pants which were possibly dark gray or black in color and white colored sneakers.

Anyone with information should call 911.

