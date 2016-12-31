WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Police: Speeding Car Caused New Year’s Eve Accident, 1 Killed

December 31, 2016 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Fatal crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 25-year-old woman is dead after the van she was traveling in struck an electrical pole.

Around 12:05 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 700 block of South Caton Avenue, where they located a Toyota Corolla and U-Haul van involved in an accident.

Investigators learned the van was travelling southbound in the 700 block of Caton Avenue, when the Toyota was traveling behind the van at a high rate of speed.  The Toyota attempted to pass between the van and another vehicle when it clipped the rear of the van, causing the driver of the van to lose control, mount the curb, and strike an electrical pole.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene.  Three occupants in the U-haul Van were transported to area hospitals.  The two front passengers in the van were taken to St Agnes Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The third passenger who was seated in the rear cargo area, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Crash Team Investigators at (410) 296-2606.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia