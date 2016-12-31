Police: Speeding Car Caused New Year’s Eve Accident, 1 Killed

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 25-year-old woman is dead after the van she was traveling in struck an electrical pole.

Around 12:05 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 700 block of South Caton Avenue, where they located a Toyota Corolla and U-Haul van involved in an accident.

Investigators learned the van was travelling southbound in the 700 block of Caton Avenue, when the Toyota was traveling behind the van at a high rate of speed. The Toyota attempted to pass between the van and another vehicle when it clipped the rear of the van, causing the driver of the van to lose control, mount the curb, and strike an electrical pole.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene. Three occupants in the U-haul Van were transported to area hospitals. The two front passengers in the van were taken to St Agnes Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The third passenger who was seated in the rear cargo area, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Crash Team Investigators at (410) 296-2606.

