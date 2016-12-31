Scott & Jeremy Share The Best “Mo-ments” From 2016

It has been another eventful year on the Scott Garceau Show with Jeremy Conn in 2016 but the biggest story of the year comes out of Glen Burnie.
Little 10-year-old “Mo in Glen Burnie” started calling into Scott & Jeremy’s show to give his “picks to click” and from there on out he’s has been a daily fixture on the show.
From his “picks to click,” his phone calls from various locations, his “Stone Cold Locks” and just his general knack for making everyone laugh; Mo has become a household name to loyal listeners of 105.7 The Fan.
With the year coming to an end we thought it would be best to look back at the very best Mo-ments of 2016 from everyone’s favorite 5th grader.
Listen to Mo’s best moments below!
