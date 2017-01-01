Age Progression Photos Released Of Missing Hoggle Children

Clarksburg, Md (WJZ) — For two years a Maryland man has searched, wondering the whereabouts of his two small children. Jacob and Sarah Hoggle were last seen with their mother, Catherine Hoggle. Recently, aged-progressed photos of the then 2 and 3-year-olds have been released, with their family hoping that it help them find the two children.

Sarah and Jacob’s father, Troy Turner, has been desperate for any sign of his children’s whereabouts. The kids have been missing for over two years, three months, and 25 days.

“I still watch videos of Father’s Day where my oldest one took my phone and they all three made a video for me. Things like that doesn’t go away in my mind,” says Turner.

At the time of their disappearance, Jacob, then 2-years-old and Sarah, then 3, were with their mother Catherine. But, Catherine will only tell police they are safe, but not where that safe place is.

Catherine Hoggle is currently deemed unfit to stand trial and is living in a psychiatric facility.

“She has more rights than my children and one of the biggest issues we have, my children have no voice in the court room even though they are the victims,” says Turner.

With age progression technology, this is what Jacob and Sarah possibly look like today:

“It’s just a reminder of what’s ben lost. Where the best case scenario, my kids have, at a time when they grow and changed so much, have done that without their father in their life,” says Turner.

Turner says the search has never ended for Jacob and Sarah, and it will continue until he has the answer to his question: Where are Jacob and Sarah?

“I’m not looking for retribution or anything, I just want my kids back. If they are out there and alive, I want them home where they belong, with their family,” says Turner.

Turner tells WJZ that he is trying to get the FBI involved to help find the children.