Baltimore Police Investigating First Two Homicides Of 2017

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they are investigating two homicides — the first of 2017.

Investigators say at 3:15 p.m., Western District officers on patrol heard gunshots coming from the 1800 block of West Fayette Street. Officers reported to the scene and found an adult male shot in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, at 5:30 p.m. another Western District Baltimore Police officer was on patrol in the 1000 block of North Mount Street, when the officer heard gunshots and saw a man who was armed with a gun.

Police say the suspect ran from the area. The officer found an adult male in the vicinity with a gunshot wound inside a car. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Both incidents are being investigated by homicide detectives. Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

