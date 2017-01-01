Maryland Hospitals Welcome New Year’s Day Babies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The new year has brought new additions to some families. For a mother at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, her son was one of the first babies of 2017.

He was the first to arrive for the new year at MedStar Franklin Square, born at 12:01 a.m.

“A little overwhelmed and excited,” says mom Heather Breakal.

All that emotion for her new little boy, who was supposed to be here next week.

“I am just glad that he is here already. I didn’t think he would be here for a little bit longer, but he is here and he’s healthy and he is good to go,” says Breakal.

Little baby Butrim weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and is 21-inches-long. He already has a playmate, his big brother Noah, who is 20-months-old.

New parents across the region cuddle with their new bundles of joy this new year. Over at Baltimore Greater Medical Center, the first babies were twins and they came at 5:36 a.m.

The Butrims are thrilled that their little boy has arrived.

“We’re just excited and blessed and glad he’s healthy. We’re just happy and can’t wait to take him home,” says dad Michael Butrim.

1-1-17 will be a day to remember.

“Everybody else is excited about when he was born, but we’re just excited that he’s here and he is healthy and happy.”

And mom Heather says even though they have all boys now, this is it for her. MedStar Franklin Square delivers more than 3,000 babies each year, and at least five babies were born at the hospital on New Year’s Day.

A Rockville family also welcomed a New Year’s Day baby at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning.