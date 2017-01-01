Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Commuter Train in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County Police say a man was struck and killed by a MARC train in Germantown.
The department said in a news release that the man was near the tracks about 9:40 p.m. Saturday near the station on Mateny Hill Road.
Officers say the man died at the scene. Police will identify him after his family is notified.
The incident is under investigation.
