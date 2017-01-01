Howard Co. Police: Teenage Girl Killed in Attempted Murder-Suicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Howard County police are investigating a triple shooting in an Ellicott City home overnight that left a teenage girl dead, an injury to her mother and the attempted suicide of the suspect.

Police were called to the 4800 Knoll Glen Road around 2 a.m. New Year’s Day for shots fired inside a home. Officers found 16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to Howard County General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The girl’s mother, Suzanne Zaremba, 52, was found suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Shock Trauma. She has been treated and released.

Police located an unknown white male suspect inside the girl’s bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Investigators believe he may be between the ages of 16 and 20. Police do not know the suspect’s identity or if he has any connection to anyone in the household. He is in critical condition at Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

It is believed that around 2 a.m. the mother heard a scuffle in her daughter’s bedroom. She entered and saw the suspect, who fired a shot at her, and then the girl, and then himself. A motive is unknown at this time.

The identity of the suspect remains unknown. Another family member was home at the time of the shooting, but was in another area of the house and was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate and will update as new information becomes available. Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

