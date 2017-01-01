Weather Blog: Beautiful Start To 2017

High pressure is currently controlling our region’s weather and providing us with a beautiful start to 2017!

This high will shift eastward tonight and the flow will change from northwesterly to easterly. This will happen while an area of low pressure across the south and a warm front creep northward tonight.

Both will contribute to an increase in moisture and cloud cover overnight. Some rain and drizzle will continue overnight and into Monday morning. More rain arrives on Tuesday… most likely during the afternoon and this is when we will see the “heaviest” of the rainfall. Overall, most of the region should receive 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain. We dry out Wednesday and then colder air returns by the end of the week.