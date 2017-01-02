Baltimore Police Investigating Pedestrian Involved In Hit And Run Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a hit and run crash with a pedestrian on North Avenue.

Police say at around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, at the the 2600 block of W. North Avenue, a 69-year old man was attempting to cross the street, when police say the man was struck by a minivan that left the location without stopping.

Police say the man was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Police are trying to locate the minivan and driver involved in the crash

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model dark green minivan with tinted windows. The minivan had damage to the front windshield and a temporary registration plate displayed in the rear window. The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on North Avenue.

Anyone with information on the driver or whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call the Baltimore Police CRASH Team at 410-396-2606.