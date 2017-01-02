Dog Attacks Family Trying To Dress It In Sweater, 3 Hurt

Teenage Girl Killed in Triple Shooting In Howard County Howard County is mourning the loss of a teenage girl, shot and killed in her own bedroom early Sunday morning. Police are saying the suspected shooter, a 15-year old boy, shot her mother, the girl, and then himself.

Age Progression Photos Released Of Missing Hoggle ChildrenFor two years a Maryland man has searched, wondering the whereabouts of his two small children. Jacob and Sarah Hoggle were last seen with their mother, Catherine Hoggle. Recently, aged-progressed photos of the then 2 and 3-year-olds have been released, with their family hoping that it help them find the two children.