Howard County Mourns Fatal Triple Shooting Victim

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The 16 year old was murdered in her own bedroom, her mother, unable to help, as she had just been shot by a 15-year-old boy from Ellicott City, who then turned the gun on himself.

Friends are devastated and remember her as small, but mighty.

“The entire community of Howard County is just trying to support everybody, and her family,” said friend Isabella Kushner. “She was just really sweet, and a good friend.”

16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba died in her Ellicott City home two hours into the new year.

“She was quiet but strong minded. This is really sad. This is just devastating,” said Brian Kushner.

Police say the girl’s mom, Suzanne, heard something, when she opened Charlotte’s door and she was shot. The 15-year-old boy then shot the mother and shot himself in his head.

Charlotte’s classmates grieved on line. One friend wrote, “I know you’re in a better place, I’ll love you forever.”

Suzanne Zaremba was treated at the same hospital as the teen boy, though she was treated and released from Shock Trauma. He is in critical condition.

Police aren’t yet talking about the motive and haven’t yet said what the connection is between the two teens.

Howard High School students are planning to wear black to school tomorrow to remember Charlotte.

