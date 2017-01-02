Missing Man Found Dead In Middle Branch Marina

WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens End Season With Loss To Bengals 27-10VOTE: Play of the Week  

January 2, 2017 7:00 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police Department
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police says missing man  32-year old Jerry Stamer has been found dead in the water in South Baltimore.
Police say on January 2, 2016, at around 2 p.m., officers found the man’s body  in the water near the
3100 block of Waterview Avenue. Stamer was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police say there were no signs of trauma to his body, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause of death.
Stamer had last been seen on December 15, 2016, at the marina on Waterview Avenue in Cherry Hill, near where he was found.

