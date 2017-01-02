WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens End Season With Loss To Bengals 27-10VOTE: Play of the Week  

Police: Man Robs Johnston Bank Wearing Spider-Man Hat

January 2, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Bank Robbery, Spiderman

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say robbed a bank in Johnston last week while donning a black Spider-Man hat.

Police say the man walked into a Citizens Bank branch on Friday morning and gave a teller a note that demanded money and said he had a gun.

Police say the man never showed a weapon and made off with an undetermined amount of cash. They say he ran off in an unknown direction.

Those with information are asked to call police.

 

