Police: Man Robs Johnston Bank Wearing Spider-Man Hat

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say robbed a bank in Johnston last week while donning a black Spider-Man hat.
Police say the man walked into a Citizens Bank branch on Friday morning and gave a teller a note that demanded money and said he had a gun.
Police say the man never showed a weapon and made off with an undetermined amount of cash. They say he ran off in an unknown direction.
Those with information are asked to call police.
