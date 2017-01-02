Prince George’s County Police Investigate 2 Homicides

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating two unrelated homicides.
The department said in a news release that the first slaying occurred late Friday in Capitol Heights. Officers say 27-year-old Carrington Carter II of Fort Washington died at a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound.
Investigators say early Saturday in Suitland, 34-year-old Terria Petty of Suitland was found dead behind a building. Police say she had trauma to her upper body.
Police ask anyone with information about the two homicides to call the homicide unit.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.