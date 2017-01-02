WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens End Season With Loss To Bengals 27-10VOTE: Play of the Week  

Prince George’s County Police Investigate 2 Homicides

January 2, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Prince George's County

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating two unrelated homicides.

The department said in a news release that the first slaying occurred late Friday in Capitol Heights. Officers say 27-year-old Carrington Carter II of Fort Washington died at a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say early Saturday in Suitland, 34-year-old Terria Petty of Suitland was found dead behind a building. Police say she had trauma to her upper body.

Police ask anyone with information about the two homicides to call the homicide unit.

 

