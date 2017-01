BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tour bus catches fire in front of a hotel in Baltimore City. Two fire units were on the scene at the Best Western at the 500 block of O’Donnell Street just after 9 p.m. on Monday night.

The fire burned the rear section of the bus. City fire officials say all the passengers were able to get off the bus, and no one was taken to the hospital. Fire officials have not yet determined what started the fire.

