Twins Born One Year Apart in Two Different States

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two different families are both celebrating the birth of their twins in different years. Their babies were both born just minutes apart.

One family is in Arizona and another in Utah sharing this special birth news with twins born one year apart.

Identical twin boys, one was the last baby born in 2016, the other was the first born in 2017 for the state of Utah.

“This is James, he is older and wiser,” said father Nick Criddle. “This is Matthew younger, a little stronger.”

The proud father is already describing his boys’ differences.

The babies were not due until February 4, but Criddle and his wife Huyen Nguyen went to the hospital for a quick check, but the babies had other plans.

James was born at 11:58 p.m. in 2016 and at 12:01 a.m. in 2017, his brother Matthew was delivered.

Just south in Arizona another rare birth happened. Sawyer was born at 11:51 p.m. in 2016 and ten minutes later, brother Everett joined him at 12:01 a.m. in 2017.

An unexpected surprise for parents Brandon and Holly Shay. Who arrived on New Year’s Eve, but did not plan for their twin boys to be born in different years.

“As it was happening, like we kind of had a little foreshadowing this could happen,” said Brandon. “They’re going to be amazing, they already left their mark on this world.”

Giving the twins something they can call their own. Another thing the twin boys share are two older sisters.

In Baltimore, the first baby of the new year was born at 12:01 a.m. at Medstar Franklin Square.

