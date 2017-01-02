Weather Blog: Fog And Scattered Showers Ahead

WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens End Season With Loss To Bengals 27-10VOTE: Play of the Week  

January 2, 2017 5:30 PM By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under: Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram Weather Blog

Round number one of the rain is winding down and leaving behind areas of fog and drizzle. Areas of dense fog will be possible overnight and a dense fog advisory might need to be issued. Round number 2 arrives tomorrow on the tail-end of the morning commute. Steadier rain is expected but we will begin to dry out later Tuesday evening.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Much colder air will begin to be ushered in Wednesday night setting the scene for a chilly end to the week and weekend. Highs will only be in the 30s starting on Thursday.

