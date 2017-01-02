Whiskey Rocks Baltimore

January 2, 2017 11:55 AM
CBS Radio and La Cuchara Restaurant invite you to attend the Whiskey Rocks Baltimore Tasting Event to be held on Thursday January 26th from 6 to 9pm

Come sample and savor some of the finest Premium Whiskeys like Bulleit Bourbon Rye- Ten year Bourbon and Johnny Walker blended Scotch; Red Black Blue and Platinum label to name a few. Meet with Whiskey experts while hobnobbing with some of your favorite Baltimore radio personalities including Rob Long and Ed Norris your morning talk show hosts on 105.7 The Fan.  Enjoy signature samplings from La Cuchara Restaurant located in Historic Woodberry. This unique location used to be home to the London Fog Coat Factory- Now an Industrial Chic restaurant hot spot. Whiskey always tastes best when in good company so buy your tickets now!

Must be 21 years or older.

Click here to purchase your tickets!

