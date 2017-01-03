Baltimore Hospital Walk-In Shooting Victim Dies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting victim who walked into a Baltimore hospital with an abdomen injury Tuesday morning died of his injuries, police say.

It was around 11:32 a.m. when officers were called to the hospital to investigate two walk-in shooting victims seeking treatment — two 24-year-old men. One was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, the other to the abdomen.

After the man with the abdomen injury died, homicide detectives were summoned and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-903-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook