City Police Investigate Christmas Day Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A suspect is captured on surveillance camera after he robbed a 18-year-old man in southwest Baltimore, according to City Police.
Around 1:30 p.m. December 25, officers responded to the 1500 block of South Caton Avenue for a robbery. The victim told police the suspect approached him at a gas station with a gun.
The suspect took the victim’s shoes and the left the scene in a dark colored SUV.
The victim was not injured during this incident. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
