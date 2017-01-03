City Police Investigate Christmas Day Robbery

January 3, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police, Robbery Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A suspect is captured on surveillance camera after he robbed a 18-year-old man in southwest Baltimore, according to City Police.

Around 1:30 p.m. December 25, officers responded to the 1500 block of South Caton Avenue for a robbery. The victim told police the suspect approached him at a gas station with a gun.

The suspect took the victim’s shoes and the left the scene in a dark colored SUV.

The victim was not injured during this incident. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia