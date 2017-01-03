Delaware Man Injured In Deadly Istanbul Attack Heads Home

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ISIS has claimed responsibility for a terror attack in an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people and injured dozens more, including a businessman from Delaware, in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Authorities have detained at least 14 people in connection with the attack.

The State Department warns that extremist groups are aggressively targeting U.S. citizens in Turkey.

In recent years, we’ve seen more Americans injured or killed from terrorism than any time since 9/11 — 58 worldwide in 2015, according to University of Maryland numbers.

Jake Raak, 35, was shot in the hip during the frightening nightclub massacre.

He says he survived the assault by playing dead under a bench as the gunman murdered people all around him.

Chilling surveillance video shows the ISIS-inspired gunman firing away as he entered the Reina nightclub. Police have also released video that allegedly shows him walking around the city’s most famous square.

Within seven horrifying minutes, 39 people were killed in the attack. Raak was among 70 who were wounded.

“This guy, who was apparently, we’re now seeing, a very experienced guerilla fighter, just shot the police at the door and went right through,” says Professor Michael Greenberger, who heads the University of Maryland’s Center for Health and Homeland Security.

“There was an effort here to make the place safer. I think we’re going to have to be thinking a lot more about those kinds of protections.”

As for Raak, who flew to Istanbul from his home in Greenville, Delaware, is now headed back home to the states.

