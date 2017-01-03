Heavy Police Presence Anticipated for Presidential Inauguration

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– As America prepares to welcome a new commander and chief, troopers and soldiers in Maryland are gearing up to their part.

The task is to ensure a safe and enjoyable transition of power for all attending the inauguration in D.C.

Penn Station is one of the many mass transit options to get to D.C. It’s advised anyone heading to the inauguration use mass transit, because thousands of people are anticipated to attend, and both the Maryland State Police and the Maryland National Guard will be there to make sure things stay safe and run smoothly.

There are teams of people working to make sure the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump goes off without a hitch.

“It’s great to have our troopers there. They are very proud to be there to represent Maryland and they do a great job. That’s why we keep getting invited back,” said Greg Shipley of the Maryland State Police.

Maryland State Police will be part of the security detail to keep things moving with crowds, traffic and even the parade.

“The U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Parks Police and others down there. We are supporting them,” said Shipley.

For security reasons, Maryland State Police can’t say how many troopers they will have working the inauguration, but WJZ was told there will be many, some in uniform, some in plain clothing.

“Most of our troopers will be transported into the area on state police buses, in order to keep the number of cars down right in that area,” said Shipley.

Also helping with the flow of things in the area. The Maryland National Guard.

“Some of our folks are being deputized,” said Charles Kohler of the Maryland National Guard.

Kohler says the State National Guard will have 300 soldiers assisting in whatever is asked of them to make the day a security success.

“In the National Guard, obviously we are an extension of the military force, it is a peaceful transition and that is what is truly an honorable to serve in an environment like that and seeing the transfer of power,” said Kohler.

“So they’ll be assisting multiple law enforcement agencies as well as the secret service in the inauguration effort,” said Shipley.

