Md. Man Charged With DUI in Va., Kills 21-Year-Old In Crash

LEBANON, Va. (AP) – A Maryland man has been charged with driving under the influence and aggravated involuntary manslaughter after a wreck in southwest Virginia that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Virginia State Police said in a statement Monday that a pickup truck was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 19 in Russell County when it struck a Pontiac head-on. They collided early Sunday morning.

Police say the driver of the Pontiac, Thomas C. Estep of Norton, Virginia, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup, 41-year-old Dale M. Donnells of Berwyn Heights, Maryland, was treated for minor injuries. Upon his release from the hospital, he was taken into custody and charged.

Donnells remained in jail Monday, and it wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

