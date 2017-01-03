Oprah Releases Her First Cookbook

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After years of promoting other authors through her book club, WJZ alum and media mogul Oprah Winfrey has a book of her own.
You may recall that Oprah’s personal chef wrote a cookbook in the 90s called “IN the Kitchen With Rosie: Oprah’s Favorite Recipes.”
The new guide to Oprah’s eating is titled “Food, Health and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life.”
In it, the Weight Watchers spokeswoman and investor writes about her lifelong relationship with food.
Speaking of Weight Watchers, Oprah has said she’s lost 42.5 pound on the program, all while she’s been busy interviewing Michelle Obama and filming a new movie about Henrietta Lacks at Johns Hopkins.
