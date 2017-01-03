Police Trying To Locate Van Involved In Hit-And-Run That Injured 69-Year-Old

January 3, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are still asking the public for help identifying the driver of a green minivan that they say hit and injured a 69-year-old man Monday before speeding away.

It happened around 1:30 p.m., at the the 2600 block of W. North Avenue.

Police say the man was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. As of Monday afternoon, he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model dark green minivan with tinted windows. The minivan sustained damage to the front windshield. There was a temporary registration plate displayed in its rear window and it was last seen traveling eastbound on North Avenue.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has information on the driver or whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call the Baltimore Police CRASH Team at 410-396-2606.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia