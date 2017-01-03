Ravens Clean Out Lockers, Reflect On Disappointing Finish

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The loss to the Bengals was a low point of the season, just seven days after the Ravens were knocked from contention with an excruciating loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

During locker clean out Monday at the Under Armour Performance Center, the Ravens players seemed to have little left emotionally or physically and they put forth a lackluster effort in the loss at Cincinnati.

“It’s not acceptable at all,” Saftey Eric Weddle told WJZ. “You can’t expect to win by the performance we did in the first half. And I just felt bad for our fans and the organization that we just didn’t come out the way we expected to.”

Thank you city of Bmore, all my teammates, coaches and entire ravens organization for welcoming me with open arms! 2017 will be our best yet — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) January 2, 2017

The Ravens will need to put in a lot of work to return to the pinnacle they were at four years ago when they won the Super Bowl. And since then, they have failed to make the playoffs three out of four seasons. Overall, they have a losing record in those four years.

The Ravens will pick 16th in the 2017 NFL Draft.

