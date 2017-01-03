U-Haul Truck Found with Stolen ATMs Inside In DC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police in Washington D.C. found a stolen U-Haul truck filled with ATM’s on Monday.

WUSA reports the U-Haul was found in an alleyway by an apartment complex in the 2100 block of 38th Street Southeast, just past the Prince George’s County line.

Officers say five ATMs were stolen in Prince George’s county within the last month. Detectives are now working with investigators in D.C. to see if the machines recovered from the scene are related. So far officials have not said how many ATMs were found inside the U-Haul.

Police are searching now searching for the driver and are in the process of getting warrants to search the machine for clues.

