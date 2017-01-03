WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens End Season With Loss To Bengals 27-10VOTE: Play of the Week  

U-Haul Truck Found with Stolen ATMs Inside In DC

January 3, 2017 6:56 AM
Filed Under: Stolen ATM

BALTIMORE (WJZ)  – Police in Washington D.C. found a stolen U-Haul truck filled with ATM’s on Monday.

WUSA reports the U-Haul was found in an alleyway by an apartment complex in the 2100 block of 38th Street Southeast, just past the Prince George’s County line.

Officers say five ATMs were stolen in Prince George’s county within the last month. Detectives are now working with investigators in D.C. to see if the machines recovered from the scene are related. So far officials have not said how many ATMs were found inside the U-Haul.

Police are searching now searching for the driver and are in the process of getting warrants to search the machine for clues.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia