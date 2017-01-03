Woman Uses Scooter As Weapon Against Man, Police Say

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A Salisbury woman has been arrested after deputies say she hit a man on the head with a child’s scooter.

Wicomico County sheriff’s deputies say they responded around 2:15 a.m. to a Salisbury home and found a man bleeding heavily from his head.

The man told deputies that he had been arguing with 28-year-old Dana Dennard when Dennard hit him with a child’s two-wheel scooter.

Authorities say the scooter had blood on it and one wheel was broken off.

Dennard was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)