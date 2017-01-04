After Being Lost In Md. State Forest, Woman Found Alive, Man Dead

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After officers, K9 units and a helicopter searched for two people who were missing in Savage River State Forest in Garrett County, one has been found alive and one has been found dead.
Maryland Natural Resources Police say the woman walked out of the woods and was treated by EMS.
The man’s body was found around 10:30 a.m. by the State Police helicopter.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
