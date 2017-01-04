Anaconda in Toilet Catches Arlington Resident Off Guard

FIRST WARNING WX: Snow Possible Thursday Night Into Friday Morning, SHA Pretreating Roads

January 4, 2017 9:08 PM
Filed Under: anaconda, Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Animal control officers have recovered a four-to-five foot juvenile anaconda from an Arlington County resident’s toilet.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said Tuesday it received a call Dec. 27 about a snake found in the toilet of an apartment building in South Arlington.

A control officer retrieved the snake, which was determined to be a juvenile yellow anaconda.

Chelsea Lindsey, a spokeswoman for the Animal Welfare League, said the snake is probably four or five feet long, but they don’t have a precise measurement because the snake was frightened and remained coiled.

Yellow anacondas can grow to 13 feet in length.

The Animal Welfare League said they placed the snake with a specialist who is taking care of it.

 

