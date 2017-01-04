FIRST WARNING WX: Snow Possible Thursday Night Into Friday Morning, SHA Pretreating Roads

Cat Food Being Recalled Due to Possible Low Levels of Thiamine

A voluntary recall has been ordered on several different kinds of cat food because they may contain low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1). January 4, 2017
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A voluntary recall has been ordered on several different kinds of cat food because they may contain low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling some 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food.

The cautionary recall is for those brands distributed to certain stores between December 20 and January 3, 2017.

No illnesses have been reported because of this recall at this time.

The following products are being recalled:

Brand

Product Description

UPC Code Consumer Unit

Lot Numbers

Units per Case

Selling Unit Size

UPC Code on Case

9Lives

Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna

7910052238

6354803

12

13 oz

7910052228

9Lives

Meaty Pate Seafood Platter

7910000402

6356803

24

5.5 oz

7910000402

9Lives

Meaty Pate Seafood Platter

7910000367

6355803

6

4pk 5.5 oz each

7910003670

9Lives

Meaty Pate Super Supper

7910000327

6358803

24

5.5 oz

7910000327

9Lives

Meaty Pate Super Supper

7910000286

6358803

6

4pk 5.5 oz each

7910002860

9Lives

Meaty Pate Super Supper

7910052239

6355803

12

13 oz

7910052229

9Lives

Meaty Pate Super Supper

7910052239

6364803

12

13 oz

7910052229

9Lives

Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood

7910000364 (793641)

6356803

6

4pk 5.5 oz each

7910003640

9Lives

Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna

7910000324

6356803

24

5.5 oz

7910000324

9Lives

Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner

7910000410

6356803

24

5.5 oz

7910000410

9Lives

Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken

7910000312 (793121)

6355803

6

4pk 5.5 oz each

7910000312

9Lives

Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish

7910000420

6358803

24

5.5 oz

7910000420

9Lives

Seafood Poultry Variety Pack

7910053377

6307803

24

5.5 oz

7910053377

9Lives

Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna

7910000366

6357803

6

4pk 5.5 oz each

7910003660

EverPet

Mixed Grill Dinner

7910053114

6356803

12

13 oz

7910053114

Special Kitty

Beef and Liver Dinner

8113112120

6355803

12

13 oz

8113112120

Special Kitty

Classic Tuna Dinner

8113112157

6358803

12

13 oz

8113112157

Special Kitty

Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap

8113109609

6355803

1

12 pk 13 oz each

8113109609

Special Kitty

Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap

8113112119

6356803

12

13 oz

8113112119

Special Kitty

Super Supper

8113179041

6355803

12

13 oz

7910079041

According to the J.M. Smucker Company, Thiamine is “essential for cats,” and the low levels in the recalled cat food could cause cats to develop a thiamine deficiency, which is typically reversible.

Symptoms of thiamine deficiency include: decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss, and ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures in advanced cases.

Those who have cans of cat food from the impacted lots should stop feeding it to their cats and call the J.M. Smucker Company at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. or contact consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.

