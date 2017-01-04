Cat Food Being Recalled Due to Possible Low Levels of Thiamine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A voluntary recall has been ordered on several different kinds of cat food because they may contain low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling some 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food.
The cautionary recall is for those brands distributed to certain stores between December 20 and January 3, 2017.
No illnesses have been reported because of this recall at this time.
The following products are being recalled:
According to the J.M. Smucker Company, Thiamine is “essential for cats,” and the low levels in the recalled cat food could cause cats to develop a thiamine deficiency, which is typically reversible.
Symptoms of thiamine deficiency include: decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss, and ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures in advanced cases.
Those who have cans of cat food from the impacted lots should stop feeding it to their cats and call the J.M. Smucker Company at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. or contact consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.
