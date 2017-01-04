Jim Duquette Says Orioles Should Take Advantage Of Trumbo’s Free Agency

Former General Manager of the NY Mets and the Baltimore Orioles, Jim Duquette, joined Norris and Long to discuss MLB free agency, Orioles off season and more.

Duquette said, “I feel like the industry overall has been downgrading players. If you’re a one dimensional player you’re not getting as many years or as many dollars as you have in the past.”

The Orioles haven’t picked up anyone from the top 50 free agents, but that could change if they re-sign the No. 1-rated player left on the market, Mark Trumbo.

“I think it’s interesting to me that Trumbo is still sitting out there. If you’re the O’s, don’t you go in there with a lesser offer now? You shouldn’t even go to $52M, cut it in half and see what happens. Go to a one year deal. I think there’s some things that you can do with Trumbo right now to take advantage,” says Duquette.

Pedro Alvarez is another player that is still available. Duquette said, “I think, again, it’s going to come down to the cost.”

Tune in to hear the full interview below: