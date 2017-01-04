Maryland Panel Charges Judge For ‘Unprofessional’ Conduct

January 4, 2017 11:51 AM
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland panel that oversees judges’ conduct has moved to discipline a longtime Baltimore judge on accusations of inappropriate behavior while on the bench.

News outlets report 68-year-old Judge Alfred Nance, the chief judge for Baltimore, was charged by the Commission on Judicial Disabilities for a series of “persistently disrespectful and unprofessional” interactions with a public defender, Deborah K. Levi.

The commission cited four cases in documents made public Tuesday.

In one, Nance mocked and scolded Levi before threatening to throw her in jail and ordering a mistrial.

Nance declined to comment through an attorney, but denied wrongdoing in a response to the commission and asked for the charges to be dismissed.

A public hearing will be set, and the commission will decide whether Nance has engaged in sanctionable conduct.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

