FIRST WARNING WX: Snow Possible Thursday Night Into Friday Morning, SHA Pretreating Roads

Md.’s First ‘Net Zero’ Energy School Opens In Howard County

January 4, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: Howard County Public Schools, Wilde Lake Middle School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first net zero school has debuted in Maryland.

Wilde Lake Middle School in Howard County has moved to a new and improved building, which will use the same amount of energy it produces.

The building, which is also twice as big as the old middle school, comes with 2,000 solar panels, and a 33 million dollar price tag. It was designed to take full advantage of the sun.

Despite being twice as big, it uses half the energy. It has an energy efficient roof, and walls.

All that renewable energy is also a useful learning tool, giving students and teachers a hands-on opportunity to understand the system’s impact on the environment. Stations set up throughout the school explain the new technology.

It’s a bright example of a greener future, and it can accommodate 49 percent more students, to help with the county’s growing population, as well.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia