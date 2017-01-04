Md.’s First ‘Net Zero’ Energy School Opens In Howard County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first net zero school has debuted in Maryland.

Wilde Lake Middle School in Howard County has moved to a new and improved building, which will use the same amount of energy it produces.

The building, which is also twice as big as the old middle school, comes with 2,000 solar panels, and a 33 million dollar price tag. It was designed to take full advantage of the sun.

Despite being twice as big, it uses half the energy. It has an energy efficient roof, and walls.

All that renewable energy is also a useful learning tool, giving students and teachers a hands-on opportunity to understand the system’s impact on the environment. Stations set up throughout the school explain the new technology.

It’s a bright example of a greener future, and it can accommodate 49 percent more students, to help with the county’s growing population, as well.

