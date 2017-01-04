Police Find Weapons, Drugs During Raid of City Home

January 4, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police make a major bust involving weapons and drugs in Baltimore City.

Authorities say on Tuesday, January 3rd, members of the Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search and seizure warrant to a home in the 4400 block of Old York Road. The raid came after detectives received information that the home in question was being used as a narcotic stash house, and the target of the investigation likely had illegal firearms.

Once the raid was completed, detectives recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun with extra ammunition, 315 vials of suspected cocaine, 16 gel caps of heroin, a small amount of marijuana, and narcotic manufacturing materials.

Courtesy: Baltimore Police Department

Courtesy: Baltimore Police Department

Police arrested 31-year old Kevin Finley  and charged him with multiple counts of firearms and narcotic trafficking violations. Officials say Finley was previously prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia