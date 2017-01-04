Police Find Weapons, Drugs During Raid of City Home

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police make a major bust involving weapons and drugs in Baltimore City.
Authorities say on Tuesday, January 3rd, members of the Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search and seizure warrant to a home in the 4400 block of Old York Road. The raid came after detectives received information that the home in question was being used as a narcotic stash house, and the target of the investigation likely had illegal firearms.
Once the raid was completed, detectives recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun with extra ammunition, 315 vials of suspected cocaine, 16 gel caps of heroin, a small amount of marijuana, and narcotic manufacturing materials.
Police arrested 31-year old Kevin Finley and charged him with multiple counts of firearms and narcotic trafficking violations. Officials say Finley was previously prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook