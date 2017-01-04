Police Investigate Murder Of Man, 55, Outside His Annapolis Home

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a 55-year-old man was shot and killed outside his Annapolis home, Anne Arundel County police are investigating.

On Monday, around 1:44 pm, officers responded to the 1800 block of Kimberwicke Place for a call of shots heard in the area.

Responding officers found Terry Paul Crouse lying outside his house suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The officers administered CPR until fire department personnel arrived and took over.

Crouse succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The Anne Arundel County Police Recruit Class assisted in the investigation by conducting a large scale search of the crime scene. Detectives continue to canvass the area and interview witnesses in an attempt to piece together the chain of events that led to the suspicious death.

This is a very fluid and active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

