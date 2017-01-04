Wax Figures of Presidents, First Ladies Up For Auction After Gettysburg Museum Closes

Have you ever wanted your very own hall of presidents with wax figures of all of our commander-in-chiefs and their first ladies?

Well now’s your chance as Gettysburg’s Hall of Presidents and First Ladies is putting their collection up for auction after closing in November.

Monuments to the great battles fought in Gettysburg a century and a half ago sit right across the street from a 60-year-old landmark: the Hall of Presidents and First Ladies.

But with the museum closing on November 27, 2016, those wax figures that filled the hall are looking for a new home.

Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower split time between the White House and their Gettysburg farm when the museum opened.

“It was huge. We’ve got some records showing hundreds of thousands of people coming through here when it opened, the first 10, 20 years,” said Max Felty, owner of the Hall of Presidents.

But as WJZ’s Alex Demetrick learned, Barrack Obama will be the last president to be added to the museum.

[Reporter: “So no Trump?”] “No Trump coming into the museum,” said Felty. “And that’s not why we’re closing it.”

Everything in the Hall of Presidents and First Ladies is up for auction. That auction is open to all bidders and will be held on Saturday, January 14, in Gettysburg.

Not just ‘Honest Abe,’ but all the furniture and props inside as well.

Here’s your chance to take Teddy Roosevelt home, or maybe Ronald Reagan. If you don’t have any room for president wax figures, you can also take home images of the past that have become passe for modern tourists.

“I think the expectation of visitors [have changed]. A lot more technology oriented. A lot more experience oriented,” said Felty.

Along with the presidents, all their first ladies are also up for auction.

Unlike the presidents, the ladies are one-third scale, but their gowns are exact replicas using the same type of fabrics stored in the Smithsonian’s collection.

Maybe not the historical stature of their husbands, but easier to take home.