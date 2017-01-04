FIRST WARNING WX: Snow Possible Thursday Night Into Friday Morning, SHA Pretreating Roads

Queen Anne’s Sheriff’s Deputy Continues Improvement

January 4, 2017 10:28 PM
Filed Under: Deputy Warren Scott Hogan, Queen Anne's County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Queen Anne’s County sheriff’s deputy shot on the job continues to recover Wednesday after undergoing another procedure.

The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Warren Scott Hogan is doing well, just a bit tired. A photo was taken after he underwent successful surgery at Shock Trauma over the weekend.

Last week Deputy Warren Hogan’s condition was upgraded from critical to serious, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Police say Hogan was shot in the torso while responding to a domestic dispute in Chestertown last week.
He returned fire and the suspect later died.

There is still no word on when Hogan will be released from the hospital.

