Queen Anne’s Sheriff’s Deputy Continues Improvement

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Queen Anne’s County sheriff’s deputy shot on the job continues to recover Wednesday after undergoing another procedure.
The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Warren Scott Hogan is doing well, just a bit tired. A photo was taken after he underwent successful surgery at Shock Trauma over the weekend.
Last week Deputy Warren Hogan’s condition was upgraded from critical to serious, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Police say Hogan was shot in the torso while responding to a domestic dispute in Chestertown last week.
He returned fire and the suspect later died.
There is still no word on when Hogan will be released from the hospital.
