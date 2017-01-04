Ravens Could Appear On HBO’s “Hard Knocks” In 2017

FIRST WARNING WX: Snow Possible Thursday Night Into Friday Morning, SHA Pretreating Roads

January 4, 2017 2:04 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, hard knocks, hbo, NFL, TV Special

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — HBO’s training camp series “Hard Knocks” features the personal and professional lives of the players, coaches and staff, including their family life, position battles and more.

NFL teams are exempt from appearing on the show if they just hired a new coach, made the playoffs in the previous two seasons or appeared on “Hard Knocks” in the previous 10 years. That rules out 12 teams: the Patriots, Chiefs, Steelers, Texans, Raiders, Dolphins, Cowboys, Falcons, Seahawks, Packers, Giants and Lions.

So, here are the eight eligible teams who can be drafted to appear on “Hard Knocks” in 2017.

  • Cleveland Browns
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Chicago Bears
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The show debuted in 2001 and the Baltimore Ravens were the first team to be selected.

Some of the issues covered in the 2001 Ravens season include: Todd Heap and Dwayne Missouri’s adjustment to professional football, the team’s adjustment after a season-ending injury to Jamal Lewis, the quarterback competition between Elvis Grbac and Randall Cunningham and more.

The Ravens haven’t been eligible since 2005, but could be the next team to get tapped.

