FIRST WARNING WX: Snow Possible Thursday Night Into Friday Morning, SHA Pretreating Roads

Report Recommends Sanctions Against Baltimore Judge Alfred Nance

January 4, 2017 5:18 PM By Mike Hellgren
Filed Under: Judge Alfred Nance

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A scathing report from the commission that regulates Maryland’s judiciary recommends sanctions against Baltimore Judge Alfred Nance for “conduct that was prejudicial to the proper administration of justice.”

The report details his treatment of a public defender, Deborah Levi, calling her “lady,” telling her to shut up, not letting her use the bathroom, mocking her and threatening to send her to jail without cause.

Nance strongly denies any wrongdoing, claiming in his formal response the charges are not based on specific facts and “a judge has the authority and the duty to manage the conduct of all persons in the courtroom.”

This is not the first time the judge has faced allegations of inappropriate conduct.

An ad put out by his opponent in the last election used rarely-heard recordings of him in the courtroom to question his temperament for the bench.

The latest report also says Nance made inappropriate comments about one jurors education and another’s medical condition.

The judge continues to deny any inappropriate conduct. He is in the third year of a 15-year term.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Mike Hellgren
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia