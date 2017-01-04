Report Recommends Sanctions Against Baltimore Judge Alfred Nance

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A scathing report from the commission that regulates Maryland’s judiciary recommends sanctions against Baltimore Judge Alfred Nance for “conduct that was prejudicial to the proper administration of justice.”

The report details his treatment of a public defender, Deborah Levi, calling her “lady,” telling her to shut up, not letting her use the bathroom, mocking her and threatening to send her to jail without cause.

Nance strongly denies any wrongdoing, claiming in his formal response the charges are not based on specific facts and “a judge has the authority and the duty to manage the conduct of all persons in the courtroom.”

This is not the first time the judge has faced allegations of inappropriate conduct.

An ad put out by his opponent in the last election used rarely-heard recordings of him in the courtroom to question his temperament for the bench.

The latest report also says Nance made inappropriate comments about one jurors education and another’s medical condition.

The judge continues to deny any inappropriate conduct. He is in the third year of a 15-year term.

