Resentencing Ordered in Prison Contraband Drone Case

January 4, 2017 8:53 PM
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s second-highest court says a man sentenced to 13 years in prison for trying to fly contraband into a maximum-security state prison aboard an aerial drone must be resentenced.

The Court of Special Appeals ruled Tuesday that some of Thaddeus Shortz’ 31 convictions should have been merged for sentencing purposes. The appeals court remanded the case back to Allegany County Circuit Court for resentencing.

Shortz was sentenced in April after a jury convicted him of contraband, drug, conspiracy and firearm offenses. Two other men, including a Western Correctional Institution inmate, were also convicted in the case.

Assistant State’s Attorney Erich Bean says in an email that prosecutors won’t appeal the ruling. He says the order still enables him to seek a 13-year sentence.

 

