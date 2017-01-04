Services Scheduled For Former NFL Player Keon Carpenter

January 4, 2017 8:17 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)  – Funeral services have been made for former Woodlawn star and NFL player Keon Carpenter.

According to our media partners at the Baltimore Sun, there will be a public viewing Sunday for Carpenter at Wylie Funeral Home in Randallstown located at 9200 Liberty Road from noon to 4 p.m.

His funeral will be Monday beginning at 11 a.m. at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore located at 6020 Marian Drive.

In addition, a memorial vigil hosted by Shutdown Academy will be 3 p.m.  Saturday at Hanlon Park on 2400 Longwood Street — at the intersection of Longwood Street and Gwynn Falls Road.  Shutdown Academy is one of the programs of the Carpenter House — the foundation Carpenter ran in Baltimore.

Carpenter died last week while on vacation in Miami.

The 39-year-old starred in football at Woodlawn High School and went on to play at Virginia Tech, followed by six years in the NFL with the Bills and Falcons.
