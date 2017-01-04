Tractor-Trailer Hits, Kills Man On Pulaski Highway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a tractor-trailer hit and killed a man in his 50s on Pulaski Highway Wednesday afternoon, the Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating.

The preliminary crash investigation has indicated that the truck was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway just east of Holly Drive when it struck the man around 1:37 p.m.

The man was transported to Franklin Square Hospital where he died. The tractor trailer remained at the scene.

The man was in the roadway but not in a crosswalk.

As of 4 p.m., eastbound Pulaski Highway is still shut down at Holly Drive while police investigate.

The man’s name will not be released until notification of next-of-kin.

The Crash Team investigation is expected to take several weeks.

