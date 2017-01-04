FIRST WARNING WX: Snow Possible Thursday Night Into Friday Morning, SHA Pretreating Roads

Tractor-Trailer Hits, Kills Man On Pulaski Highway

January 4, 2017 3:59 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a tractor-trailer hit and killed a man in his 50s on Pulaski Highway Wednesday afternoon, the Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating.

The preliminary crash investigation has indicated that the truck was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway just east of Holly Drive when it struck the man around 1:37 p.m.

The man was transported to Franklin Square Hospital where he died. The tractor trailer remained at the scene.

The man was in the roadway but not in a crosswalk.

As of 4 p.m., eastbound Pulaski Highway is still shut down at Holly Drive while police investigate.

The man’s name will not be released until notification of next-of-kin.

The Crash Team investigation is expected to take several weeks.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia