Woman Accused Of Using Missing Bethesda Man’s Credit Card

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Police say the woman caught on camera using the credit card of a missing Bethesda man has turned herself in.

Montgomery County Police say 25-year-old Chernor Sheriff reported to a police station on Thursday and was charged with credit card fraud.

Sheriff was recorded on surveillance video Dec. 22 using the credit card of 36-year-old John Patrick Donohoe to buy $700 worth of items at a Hyattsville beauty store.

Donohoe was reported missing on Dec. 14. He was last seen by family members on the morning of Dec. 13 at his Bethesda home. Donohoe’s car — a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with Maryland license plate 2AK8853 — hasn’t been found.

Police are still investigating how Sheriff came into possession of Donohoe’s credit card. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney.

