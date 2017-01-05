FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Snow Possible Tonight Into Friday Morning | Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Some Md. Counties | Cancellations/Delays | Download WJZ's Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore On Twitter

5 Suffer Minor Injuries When Md. School Bus, Car Crash

January 5, 2017 4:30 PM
Charles County, Maryland, School Bus, school bus crash

WALDORF, Md. (AP) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office says five people, including a student, were hurt when a school bus and a car crashed in Waldorf.

The department said in a news release that the crash occurred about 3:25 p.m. on Bryantown Road. Deputies say the bus fell onto its side after crashing with the car.

Investigators say the bus driver, an attendant, and a student, as well as two occupants in the car, suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

