5 Suffer Minor Injuries When Md. School Bus, Car Crash

WALDORF, Md. (AP) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office says five people, including a student, were hurt when a school bus and a car crashed in Waldorf.
The department said in a news release that the crash occurred about 3:25 p.m. on Bryantown Road. Deputies say the bus fell onto its side after crashing with the car.
Investigators say the bus driver, an attendant, and a student, as well as two occupants in the car, suffered minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
