Baltimore City Activated Emergency Operating Center In Prep For Snow

Baltimore (WJZ) — Baltimore City officials have activated the Emergency Operating Center, as preparations have been going on all afternoon and will continue into the evening with forecasted snow accumulations expected for the Baltimore area.

With the first accumulating snow of 2017, transportation departments across the region say they are ready. Baltimore says the city has more than 300 pieces of equipment ready to go, 50 percent of those are from contractors in stand-by.

“We have been prepared since August for this, and we always prepare for winter events. We will be activating our Emergency Operating Center, working through the evening and overnight for the morning commute,” says Adrienne Barnes, with Baltimore City Dept. of Transportation.

With a coating up to an inch expected, the state highway administration says they are also ready, but there is concern about this timing of this system. It’s set to coincide with the Friday morning commute.

“If the snow comes at rush hour, either Thursday night or Friday morning, that’s the worst case scenario, so no matter what our preps are, if it’s snowing in the middle of heavy traffic, it will be difficult for everybody, including our crews,” says a State Highway Administration Spokesperson.

Commuters are also being asked to consider delaying their morning commute, because with the equipment on the roads, and average commuters, that could be a bad mix.

After school and evening activities have been canceled in Baltimore County.

