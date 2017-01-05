FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Snow Possible Tonight Into Friday Morning | Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Some Md. Counties | Cancellations/Delays | Download WJZ's Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore On Twitter

Baltimore Man Accused of Raping Teen Girl in 2015

January 5, 2017 6:12 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore, Child Rape, Accused Rape

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 39-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested after police say he raped a 15-year-old in 2015.

Kerry Daniel Stovall faces a number of charges in this case, including first and second-degree rape.

Police began investigating this case back in November 2015, when someone reported the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

It took authorities more than a year to positively identify the suspect.

Stovall was arrested on Tuesday, after an arrest warrant was obtained back on December 23, 2016. He was denied bail.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia