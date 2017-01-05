Baltimore Man Accused of Raping Teen Girl in 2015

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 39-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested after police say he raped a 15-year-old in 2015.
Kerry Daniel Stovall faces a number of charges in this case, including first and second-degree rape.
Police began investigating this case back in November 2015, when someone reported the rape of a 15-year-old girl.
It took authorities more than a year to positively identify the suspect.
Stovall was arrested on Tuesday, after an arrest warrant was obtained back on December 23, 2016. He was denied bail.
