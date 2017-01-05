FIRST WARNING WX: Snow Possible Tonight Into Friday Morning, Winter WX Advisory For Some Md. Counties

2 Top Officials Gone From Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office

January 5, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Marilyn J. Mosby, Marilyn Mosby, Rochelle Ritchie, Steward Beckham

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The chief of administration and chief spokesperson for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office are no longer with the office, according to The Baltimore Sun.

In an email obtained by The Sun, State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby said both positions, which are “vital to [the] organization’s steadfast commitment to ensuring public trust and public safety,” were open.

Spokeswoman Rochelle Ritchie reportedly emailed members of the media saying she had resigned, while there has still been no details released about the departure of Steward Beckham, the chief of administration.

Ritchie released the following statement:

“I am thrilled to start a new chapter in my life where my 12 years of media experience will be appreciated and where I will be under, respectable and seasoned leadership. I am truly grateful for the opportunity the State’s Attorney provided and wish all of the staff at SAO the best of luck.”

Both Ritchie and Beckham had been with the State’s Attorney’s Office since Mosby’s administration took over in 2015.

