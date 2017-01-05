FIRST WARNING WX: Snow Possible Tonight Into Friday Morning, SHA Pretreating Roads

Police: Firefighters Shot Deer on Montgomery College Campus

January 5, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Deer, Montgomery College, Montgomery County

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Montgomery County firefighters have been accused of illegally shooting deer with a crossbow on the Germantown campus of Montgomery College.

Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said in a news release Wednesday that 30-year-old Jaron Randall Hall and 25-year-old James Andrew Fernandez, both of Frederick, face multiple charges, including hunting within a safety zone.

Thomson says a security guard saw the men drive their pickup truck to a herd of deer early Sunday and shoot one of the animals. A Montgomery County police officer found three deer carcasses in the bed of the truck.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer confirmed to the Frederick News-Post (http://bit.ly/2iF6TIf) that both men are firefighters. He had no information about possible punishment they might face at their jobs.

